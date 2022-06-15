Fortnite Victory Royale Series Brutus (Ghost) Coming Soon from Hasbro

I am very confused with what Hasbro is doing with their 6" Fortnite Victory Royale Series. It is coming up to at least over a year since Hasbro has gained the license and it is not nearly handled as well as their other lines. The first wave kicked off with no issue, but ever since, it is just a figure or deluxe release here and there. Honestly, most of these figures just show up in-store with no warning or reveal. The latest reveal is a new deluxe Victory Royale Series figure for Fortnite original designs with Brutus.

Brutus is in his Ghost skin, featuring an all white suit design with a nice set of accessories. This heavy hitter is nicely sculpted, but it is the weapons that intrigue me more with a case holding all of his weapons including his assault rifle and Gatling gun. That will be a fun accessory to just own for a variety of reasons and Fortnite fans will be happy another figure is on the way that Jazwares did not already cover. Pre-orders are not live, but some links are be found like here, and keep your eyes peeled for more Fortnite warriors heading our way like Mancake!

"Ready up! The time has come to assemble a squad and unlock the legendary Fortnite game universe…in the real world. The Victory Royale Series takes Fortnite figures to the next level with highly poseable and detailed designs based on fan-favorite character outfits from the Fortnite video game. You never know who's gonna drop into your collection next, but always remember to thank your bus driver."

