Frankenstein Has His Own Dark Universe Exclusive NECA Figure

Witness the horrors of the Dark Universe as some exclusive NECA figures that are Park Exclusive debut with special variants

Article Summary Frankenstein debuts as a NECA Park Exclusive figure in Universal's Dark Universe at Epic Universe.

The Dark Universe area immerses guests in Darkmoor, featuring the iconic Frankenstein Manor and themed attractions.

NECA’s Frankenstein figure features new pop-art deco, exclusive window box packaging, and is priced at $48.

Collectors can buy the exclusive figure inside the park or order online via the Universal Orlando Shop.

Frankenstein's Monster remains one of cinema's most iconic and enduring characters. Born from Mary Shelley's 1818 novel and immortalized on screen by Boris Karloff in 1931, the Monster became a symbol of misunderstood humanity. Universal's version introduced the unforgettable look with a flat head, neck bolts, and sunken eyes, which would go on to forever link the creature with gothic horror. Across decades, he has appeared in countless films, TV shows, and parodies like the Munsters, evolving each time he arrived on screen. Despite changes in media, Frankenstein's Monster brings the monstrous ideas of identity, acceptance, and the consequences of playing God to life. His latest reincarnation was with Universal Studios' newest themed park, Dark Universe, which debuted within Epic Universe on May 22, 2025. This new park brings the classic Universal Monsters into a fully immersive themed land.

Set in the eerie village of Darkmoor, guests pass through a stormy portal into a fog-drenched world dominated by Frankenstein Manor. Visitors also experience Curse of the Werewolf and can be transformed into their own monster at the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience. One of the most significant parts of the park is the Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment ride, and of course, merchandise. NECA has teamed up with Universal Studios to deliver ride-inspired Universal Monsters repaints, including Frankenstein. These park-exclusive figures are simple repainted figures with no new accessories, but they feature some fun pop-art styled deco. These beauties do get their own window-boxes and a mighty price tag of $48. Collectors can find them at the park or online with the Universal Orlando Shop. Be on the lookout for Dark Universe exclusive NECA figures for The Wolfman, The Bride, Dracula, and The Creature as well!

Universal Monsters Frankenstein Articulated Figure

"Universal Monsters fully articulated figure of Frankenstein. Features a colorful and detailed design, perfect for posing and displaying."

Universal exclusive Necca collaboration

Ages 3+

Molded plastic

Fully articulated

7" Height

Imported

