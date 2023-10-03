Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: fresh monkey fiction, halloween

Fresh Monkey Fiction Introduces Naughty or Nice Halloween Collection

The legend of the pumpkin comes to life as Fresh Monkey Fiction debuts the Bizarre World of Naughty or Nice Halloween Collection

Fresh Monkey Fiction is back with a new and exciting set of original action figures as they get ready for Halloween. They have built this new line around their very own Jack O' Lantern story with Petor and Patch the Pumpkin Brothers. Collectors can now dive into the Bizarre World of Naughty or Nice Halloween Collection with these spooky new figures as they watch over their village for naughty children. These figures are nicely sculpted and are packed with his eerie details, have 20 points of articulation, and have their own Halloween accessories. Fresh Monkey Fiction is also releasing the Pumpkin Brothers Hauntlings, who are in charge of observing if kids have been naughty or nice for Halloween. Three Hauntlings are coming with Bramble, Willow, and Phosphor, who get a swappable head and a list. The entire line will be released exclusively through Big Bad Toy Store, with both Pumpkin brothers coming in at $36.99. Their Hauntling minions are priced at $19.99 each, with the whole set found right here and with a Q2 2025 release.

The Bizarre World of Naughty or Nice Halloween Collection

"Fresh Monkey Fiction, in collaboration with designer and sculptor Arlen Pelletier and exclusively offered through BigBadToyStore, present The Bizarre World of Naughty or Nice Halloween Collection. The Bizarre World of Naughty or Nice Presents: The Story of Trick or Treat. In a quaint village, nestled between mist-covered hills, lived two peculiar brothers named Petor and Patch Pumpkin. Their heads were carved from enchanted pumpkins, which glowed with a warm, otherworldly light. Every Halloween night, the brothers embarked on their special mission."

"Petor, the elder brother, had a twinkle of mischief in his pumpkin eyes. Patch, the younger one, was full of innocence and kindness. Together, they formed an extraordinary pair. Legend had it that the Pumpkin brothers were the guardians of Halloween, watching over the children of the village. Petor would playfully tease Patch, testing his younger brother's patience to ensure his heart remained pure. Patch, in turn, would gently remind Petor of the importance of second chances and redemption."

"As each new year began, Petor and Patch would send their beloved Haultings out at the start of each evening to observe the behavior of every child, taking note of their kindness, honesty, and manners. The Haultings would return before sunrise each morning to report their findings back to both Petor and Patch."

