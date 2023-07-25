Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, spider-man

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Black Suit 1/6 Scale Figure Revealed by Hot Toys

Make some space in your shelves as Hot Toys is back with some brand new 1/6 scale releases including a new Spider-Man

Venom is coming to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 this Fall, and Peter Parker is about to get his own Black Suit. The iconic symbiote suit is back and with a new design for the hit PlayStation Exclusive video game. Hot Toys has announced they were releasing new 1/6 scale figures from the upcoming game, and Advanced Suit Spidey and Miles Morales are already on the way. It looks like the new symbiote suit is not getting its own figure with a truly impressive figure. Black Suit Spider-Man will come in at just shy of 12" tall, will have 30 points of articulation, and an assortment of accessories. Elements of the Advanced Suit 2.0 (seen here) are featured with removable mechanical spider arms, as well as black webbed wings and black web effects. Hot Toys will also have a Special Edition release that adds a red suit Spider-Man head to show him being consumed by the symbiote. This is one Spider-Man figure that Hot Toys fans will want, and he is set for a Q4 2024 release, and he will be found here soon.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – Hot Toys Spider-Man Black Suit Figure

"In the latest Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sneak peek trailer, Peter Parker is seen fighting with an alternate suit on! This solid black suit enhances Peter's power with unique abilities, but at the same time it has a clear physiological effect on Peter, altering his look, making him more aggressive, even against his friends like Miles. With immense anticipation of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Hot Toys is bringing Peter Parker (Black Suit) in 1/6th scale collectible figure to prepare fans for the new challenges!"

"This amazingly-detailed figure features a newly crafted masked head sculpt, his physique depicted by a specialized body, newly developed black suit with detailed texture and patterns, articulated pincers with black tendrils, an array of accessories including black web shooter with newly designed black webbing accessories, web-wings, a tentacle effect, matching interchangeable hands and a display base. A Special Edition available in selected markets exclusively includes an additional masked head in transformation to recreate the thrilling scene. This is sure to be a brilliant addition to your Spider-Man collection. Make pre-order now!"

The 1/6th scale Peter Parker (Black Suit) Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Peter Parker in Black Suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game

One (1) newly crafted masked head

Approximately 30cm tall

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands with cobweb pattern including:

One (1) pair of relax hands

One (1) pair of web shooting hands

One (1) pair of web swinging hands

One (1) open left hand

One (1) gesture right hand

Costume:

One (1) newly developed black suit

One (1) pair of translucent black colored web-wings (with magnetic function)

Four (4) detachable silver-colored pincers with black tendrils (with articulated function)

Accessories:

One (1) tentacle effect (attachable to forearms)

Six (6) strings of newly designed black webbing in different shapes and lengths

Specially designed dynamic figure stand with game logo and character nameplate

Exclusive Bonus Accessory for Special Edition:

One (1) Transforming masked head

