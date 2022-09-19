Aquaman Makes a Splash with New DC Comics Tweeterhead Maquette

Behold! The King of the Seven Seas has arrived as Tweeterhead unveils their latest DC Comic statue. Aquaman is ready to show your collection what he is truly made up with this impressive, highly detailed statue coming in at 20" tall. Arthur Curry is featured in his iconic and classic orange and green superset as he launches himself forward on an ocean wave base. Tweeterhead is also capturing our hero in a variety of appearances over his DC Comics history. Aquaman fans will be able to show off the King of Atlantis with bearded and clean suit head sculpts. On top of that, Tweeterhead also included Aquaman's trident as well as a swappable hook hand. The colors of this Justice League member are bright, and his design captures this king perfectly. The Tweeterhead Aquaman Maquette is priced at $530, set for a September 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"I know the oceans better than anyone, but they're still full of secrets, even to me. – Sideshow and Tweeterhead present the Aquaman 1:6 Scale Maquette, a dynamic DC Comics collectible ready to make a splash on your super hero shelf."

"The Aquaman 1:6 Scale Maquette measures 20.25" tall and 13" deep as Arthur Curry propels himself over a base of cresting ocean waves. Attuned to aquatic life, this son of the land and sea sports a kingly style in his iconic metallic orange and green costume. Sculpted scales give texture to his signature look while flared green gloves and leg fins give Aquaman additional hydrodynamic design as he rules the depths below."

"This fully sculpted DC Comics maquette includes two swap-out heads, giving fans a choice between Aquaman's short-haired classic portrait and a more modern portrait with longer hair and a beard. He wields his golden trident in hand, which can also be swapped with the alternate left arm featuring his hook hand weapon. Collectors can change the Aquaman Maquette like the tides with the numerous included display options. If you like what you sea here, then be sure to reel in the Aquaman 1:6 Scale Maquette by Tweeterhead today!"