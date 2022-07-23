It's Morbin Time as Hot Toys Unveils 1/6 Scale Morbius Figure

Morbius has arrived from the "record breaking" Sony Pictures film, starring Jared Leto as Hot Toys newest Marvel 1/6 figure. All jokes aside, this figure seems like an odd choice for Hot Toys to make, but who knew the film was going to be that bad nor the fallout of the film. Besides the silly plot, Sony did give us a pretty fantastic version of Morbius in live-action. Hot Toys has taken this version of the Living Vampire one step further with our first collectible for the Villainverse character. The 1/6 scale figure features a screen-accurate version of the vampire with Morbin' Mode fully activated! The infected biochemist will come with some powerful effects to attach to his body as well as some sweet fly bates. He will be in a fully tailored outfit with a posable jacket to allow for some sweet vampire action. Whether your want one or not, Michael Morbius is here and priced at $260. He is set to arrive in your collection in July – December 2023, and pre-orders are already located here.

"There's something inside of me that wants to hunt and consume blood." – Morbius. Dr. Michael Morbius is a biochemist who suffers from a rare genetic disorder and is almost hopeless in treating it. In true mad scientist fashion, he tries to cure himself using vampire bat blood and is healed… but inadvertently turns himself into a new being – a vampire with superhuman powers, including enhanced agility, strength, and stamina. Sideshow and Hot Toys are thrilled to present the highly-anticipated sixth scale collectible figure featuring Morbius inspired by the movie that shares the same title."

"The movie-accurate Mobius collectible figure is skillfully crafted based on Jared Leto's image as Morbius from the movie, features a newly developed head sculpt with red eyes and sharp teeth capturing varying degrees of his grisly nature, meticulously tailored outfit including a long coat with fine details, highly-detailed swarm of bats to recreate the scene with Morbius summons the bats, several pieces of speeding effect parts, and a figure stand. The figure of the Living Vampire is striking into your unconventional Marvel display!"

Authentic and detailed likeness of Jared Leto as Michael Morbius in Morbius

Newly developed head sculpt with red eyes and sharp teeth

Highly-accurate facial expressions with greyish white skin texture and detailed winkles

Black hair sculpture

Approximately 30 cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulation

Four (4) pieces of interchangeable hands with long nails including: One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of clenching hands

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) black colored long coat and purplish red colored lining (embedded with wire)

One (1) black colored shirt

One (1) pair of black colored pants

One (1) black-colored belt

One (1) pair of black colored shoes

Accessories:

Two (2) swarm of bats

Four (4) purple effect accessories in different shapes and sizes

A themed dynamic figure base with movie logo and character name