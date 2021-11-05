Funko Announces Marvel Pop Comic Cover for Scarlet Witch and Vision

Funko is one of the top collectible powerhouses out there strictly by the amount of incredible content they dish out. They are constantly dropping new product lines like Boo Hallow, Paka Paka, Funko Gold, but one of my newest releases is Pop Comic Covers. These are similar to their other product known as Pop Albums, that features iconic vinyl record art with new Pop sculpts in an enclosed case. However, Funko modified this design to give comic book fans Pop Comic Cover which showcases iconic comic book covers with a Pop standing in front. DC Comics has already kicked off the line with Action Comics #1 with Superman followed by Batman. Funko is crossing comic book lines this time as we get the first announcement of Marvel Comic Cover Pops.

Scarlet Witch and Vision are kicking off the new Funko Pop Marvel Comic Covers line with some incredible releases. Scarlet Witch gets the first Pop showing of the 1985 comic The Vision and the Scarlet Witch #1 with an old school Scarlet Witch placed underneath. On the other hand, Vision gets the return of his 1st appearance with the iconic 1968 Avengers #57 Comic Cover featuring an all red Vision Pop underneath. Both Funko Pop Scarlet Witch and Vision Comic Covers are set as Target Exclusives and are only priced at $14.99. Pre-orders are live right here with no given release date, and I hope this is the start for more Marvel Comic Cover Pop to come to use from Funko.

"Boost your comic collection by securing this exclusive Pop! Comic Covers which features Pop! Scarlet Witch and the 1985 Vision and the Scarlet Witch Volume 1 cover art packaged together in a protective case that can be hung on a wall. Vinyl figure is approximately 4-inches tall, protective case is approximately 8.5-inches tall and 6.8-inches wide."