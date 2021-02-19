Funko ECCC Reveals – Darkwing Duck, Pokemon, and Scott Pilgrim

Funko continues to roll out their Emerald City Comic Con exclusives as they are keeping the convention alive. While the real ECCC has been shuffled off to December, Funko is taking matters into their own hands with another Virtual Con. We have already seen some amazing exclusives so far, like The Boys The Deep, NBA SuperSonics Mascot Squatch, and things keep getting better. Up first is the return of Darkwing Duck as he is getting his very own ECCC exclusive Funkoverse game. These games have been a huge hit with fans, and this expansion game will be a great collectible for gamers and Darkwing Duck fans. Pokemon will also be making an appearance this year as Funko moves away from the flocked con variants and announces two Diamond Collection debuts. Charmander and Vaporeon will be living the high life with these designs that will be fun pieces for many Pokemon trainers out there.

One of the biggest convention exclusives is Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World, and that tradition continues with ECCC. There are three new collectibles hitting the con as Kim Pine gets her own Pop release. The drummer of Sex Bob-omb has had a previous release, but that was a special SDCC 3-pack bundle making this her first solo Pop. We will also be getting two Scott Pilgrim Funko Sodas for ECCC as some of Ramona's exes arrive, like Todd Engram and Matthew Patel. Both will be very limited and feature chase variants, with Todd Engram getting a 10,000 release and Matthew Patel getting a very limited 2,000 piece run. We can imagine that each of these ECCC exclusives will be hot, and fans will be able to hopefully find them with shared retailers. Stay tuned for more reveals and the release of the shared retailer exclusives list.