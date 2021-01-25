Funko Fair Movie Reveals – Spike Lee & Fast and the Furious

It is a new week, and that means that the Funko Fair is back as we dive into Day 5 of reveals. Today's theme is movies, and with rumors already circulating, we are all in for a real treat. The Fair kicked off with the official reveal of the upcoming Remus Lupin Patronus Pop Vinyl from Harry Potter. Fans already saw this of Day 1 of the even with the reveals of Patronus Pops for Dumbledore and Snape that will be exclusive to Wizarding World. These Patronus designs are very well done with dynamic ghost-like sculpt and a translucent mold that Harry Potter fans will fan for. Next is a new Director Pop from Funko with the introduction to the one and only Spike Lee. This legendary director has given fans some remarkable films over the year, like Malcolm X, Inside Man, and BlacKkKlansman. Spike Lee is shown in his outfit from the 2019 Oscars when BlacKkKingsman was nominated for three awards. Fans of him or his film will not want to miss out on this nicely detailed and unique Pop Vinyl figure.

The most recent Funko Fair Movies reveal has us putting the pedal to the floor with the debut of new Pops for Fast and the Furious 9. F9 was originally expected to debut in 2019 but then got shuffled around, and with the pandemic of 2020, it finally has a release date of May 28, 2021. Vin Diesel returns as Dominic Toretto as well as his brother Jakob Toretto played by John Cena. Fans are in for another wild ride, and both Toretto brothers get pop-ified in this reveal. With a simplistic design, these F9 brothers are ready to duke it out on screen and on your shelves in June 2021. Pre-orders for all of these Funko Fair reveals are already live, and fans can find them and more here. Stay tuned for more movie Pop reveals as they come throughout the day. Will you be adding any of these to your collection?