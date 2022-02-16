Funko Fair 2022 Day 1 Round-Up – Anime, Games, Music, and Movies

Funko is still going on as they kick off their 2022 Funko Fair event as they hit the ground running with loads of new Pop reveals. With the cancellation of the New York Toy Fair, the company has taken to social media once again for their yearly Pop Vinyl reveals. Day 1 consisted of Pops for Music, Movies, Video Games, and Anime with highlights for Boruto, Legally Blonde, Tiny Tina's Wonderland, and even Apex Legends. As for music Cypress Hill, Britney Spears, and Five Finger Death Punch are joining the Pop world, which will make plenty of fans happy. Collectors can check out all of the Pop revealed during Day 1 Funko Fair 2022 can be seen below. Pre-orders for them are mostly live right here, and be sure to check out each retrospective retailer to find their exclusive.

Paka Paka and Plush Oddvocados.



Pop! Animation: Boruto Cho-Cho Boruto with Marks Boruto with Marks – Glow in the Dark – Entertainment Earth Exclusive Inojin Shikadi Kawaki Kawaki – Glow in the Dark – Hot Topic Exclusive Sasuke – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive Sasuke – Glow in the Dark – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive



Pop! Games: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Butt Stallion Butt Stallion – Jumbo Pop Plush – GameStop Exclusive Tiny Tina Dragon Lord Paladin Mike



Pop! Vinyl: Apex Legends Wattson Octane Crypto Revenant



Cypress Hill B Real (Dr. Greenthumb)



Pop! Vinyl: Legally Blonde Elle Woods with Bruiser Elle Woods (Sun) Elle Woods (Bunny Suit) Elle Woods (Bunny Suit) – Diamond Collection – Entertainment Earth Exclusive



Pop! Masters of the Universe Skateboard Deck – GameStop Exclusive



Pop! Vinyl Artist Series DC Batman Forever – Two-Face



Pop! Vinyl Comic Cover DC Comics Wonder Woman (Rebirth) on Throne



Pop! Vinyl Music Britney Spears Pop! Album Oops!… I Did It Again (Walmart exclusive) Britney in Circus Outfit Britney in Circus Outfit with Hat Chase



Five Finger Death Punch Knucklehead

