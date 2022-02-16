Funko Fair 2022 Day 1 Round-Up – Anime, Games, Music, and Movies
Funko is still going on as they kick off their 2022 Funko Fair event as they hit the ground running with loads of new Pop reveals. With the cancellation of the New York Toy Fair, the company has taken to social media once again for their yearly Pop Vinyl reveals. Day 1 consisted of Pops for Music, Movies, Video Games, and Anime with highlights for Boruto, Legally Blonde, Tiny Tina's Wonderland, and even Apex Legends. As for music Cypress Hill, Britney Spears, and Five Finger Death Punch are joining the Pop world, which will make plenty of fans happy. Collectors can check out all of the Pop revealed during Day 1 Funko Fair 2022 can be seen below. Pre-orders for them are mostly live right here, and be sure to check out each retrospective retailer to find their exclusive.
- Paka Paka and Plush
- Oddvocados.
- Pop! Animation: Boruto
- Cho-Cho
- Boruto with Marks
- Boruto with Marks – Glow in the Dark – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Inojin
- Shikadi
- Kawaki
- Kawaki – Glow in the Dark – Hot Topic Exclusive
- Sasuke – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive
- Sasuke – Glow in the Dark – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive
- Pop! Games: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Butt Stallion
- Butt Stallion – Jumbo Pop Plush – GameStop Exclusive
- Tiny Tina
- Dragon Lord
- Paladin Mike
- Pop! Vinyl: Apex Legends
- Wattson
- Octane
- Crypto
- Revenant
- Cypress Hill
- B Real (Dr. Greenthumb)
- Pop! Vinyl: Legally Blonde
- Elle Woods with Bruiser
- Elle Woods (Sun)
- Elle Woods (Bunny Suit)
- Elle Woods (Bunny Suit) – Diamond Collection – Entertainment Earth Exclusive
- Pop! Masters of the Universe
- Skateboard Deck – GameStop Exclusive
- Pop! Vinyl Artist Series DC
- Batman Forever – Two-Face
- Pop! Vinyl Comic Cover DC Comics
- Wonder Woman (Rebirth) on Throne
- Pop! Vinyl Music Britney Spears
- Pop! Album Oops!… I Did It Again (Walmart exclusive)
- Britney in Circus Outfit
- Britney in Circus Outfit with Hat Chase
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Knucklehead