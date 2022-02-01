Pokemon Heal Ball Electronic Replica Arrives from the Wand Company

Pokemon fever begins once again as Pokemon Legends: Arceus has finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch. I can not put this game down and just want to keep exploring to catch them all. Speaking of catching them all, The Wand Company is back once again with a brand new die-cast Pokeball as they reveal their newest one for February 2022 with the Heal Ball. This pink beauty features an amazing metal shell that is sensitive to touch with an added proximity detector. Multi-colored lights will glow under the Pokemon Heal Ball when you open the case and can be controlled as well. These replica Pokeballs are wonderful collectibles for dedicated fans of the series and will be a necessary one to add to your collection. The Electronic Pokemon Heal Ball Pokeball from The Wand Company is priced at $109.99, set to release in May 2022, and pre-orders are live and found here.

"Sideshow and The Wand Company are proud to present the Heal Ball Replica. The Wand Company's range of die-cast Poké Ball Replicas are the first officially-licensed premium collectible replicas for Pokémon fans. This premium quality, highly accurate Heal Ball replica is made with an engineered metal shell, has a beautifully colored surface that is sensitive to touch and proximity, and features a brightly illuminated button and lift-to-display illuminated presentation case. This Heal Ball promises to be a wonderful addition to any Pokémon collection!"

"Ideal for collectors, the replica comes with a presentation case – authenticated by a uniquely numbered hologram – and a polished stainless-steel ring, so that you can display your Heal Ball however you want. Enjoy multi-colored lights glowing under the Heal Ball when you open the case; control them by touching the case's metal plaque. Don't miss your chance to add the Heal Ball to your collection."

Highly accurate, electronic, display-grade replica with a finely detailed metal shell and a premium painted finish

Lovingly brought to life with proximity-sensing technology

Motion sensor activated multicolor button that changes light color or starts a Pokémon-catching illumination sequence

Opening presentation case lifts Poké Ball for display

Uniquely-numbered collectible

Officially licensed by The Pokémon Company International

Die-Cast Heal Ball Replica

Matte black presentation display case with polished Poké Ball icon on the lid

Highly polished stainless steel display ring

Illustrated manual

Batteries included