Superman and Lois Lane Take Flight with Sideshow's Newest Statue Sideshow Collectibles is back with another heroic statue as Superman and Lois Lane are together once again for this delightful diorama

Everyone's favorite DC Comics couple is back as Sideshow Collectibles debuts their latest Diorama Statue. Superman and Lois Lane are ready to take to the sky and enjoy the Metropolis skyline with this incredible masterpiece. Coming in at 22" tall and 11" wide, Superman is holding the spunky journalist Lois Lane in his arms as they are displayed on a Daily Planet base. The colors on this piece pop, and both DC Comics icons are beautifully sculpted. This entire statue is one incredible moment captured between the two and Sideshow has outdone itself with this one. Nothing will be able to stop this dynamic duo, and Superman fans will not want to miss out on this one. The Superman and Lois Lane Diorama are priced at a whopping $700 and set for a March 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and payment plans are also offered if needed.

Superman Has a Sweet Spot for Lois Lane and Sideshow

"Look, up in the sky! It's a pair of lovebirds soaring over the city of Metropolis. The Superman and Lois Lane Diorama measures 22" tall and 11.22" wide as the Man of Steel carries the Ace Reporter in his arms high above the Daily Planet building's signature golden rooftop globe. A stylized representation of the city skyline is nestled within the fixture, painted with a warm to cool gradient of reds, oranges, yellows, and blues. From this vantage point, Lois Lane has all the eye witness account she needs for that next big scoop — while Superman only has eyes for her."

"The Superman and Lois Lane Diorama features two fully sculpted figures in one loving display. Notably, this marks Sideshow's first ever three-dimensional Lois Lane, making this a must-have piece for Superman statue collectors. Her appearance is detailed from head to toe with windswept black hair, a blouse and pencil skirt combo, and black kitten heels threatening to slip off her feet. Superman's classic blue, red, and yellow suit features the iconic symbol of the House of El on his chest, a flowing cape with the symbol on the back, and his belt, briefs, and boots to complete the look. Kal-El's chiseled portrait also features a kiss curl of black hair fluttering in the breeze."

"Fans can even pair this DC Comics diorama with the Superman & Lois Lane Fine Art Print by artist Julian Totino Tedesco, sold separately, for a can't-miss tribute to this beloved comic book couple. Take your DC Comics collection up, up, and away! Bring home the Superman and Lois Lane Diorama today."