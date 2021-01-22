Funko Hits a Home Run With Their MLB Funko Fair Reveals

The Funko Fair reveals continue as Funko hits a home run with their new MLB announcement. A massive 15 players were reveals during the announcement covering a wide variety of teams. The players are featured in either their Home or Road uniforms allowing sports fans to collect a nice variety of differences for each player. All of the reveals in this Funko MLB wave consist of:

Home Uniform:

Javier Baez – Chicago Cubs

– Chicago Cubs Mookie Betts – Los Angels Dodgers

– Los Angels Dodgers Fernando Tatís Jr. – San Diego Padres

– San Diego Padres Gerrit Cole – New York Yankees

– New York Yankees Whit Merrifield – Kansas City Royals

– Kansas City Royals Corey Seager – Los Angels Dodgers

– Los Angels Dodgers Jose Berrios – Minnesota Twins

– Minnesota Twins Stephen Stratsburg – Nationals

– Nationals Anthony Rendon – Los Angeles Angels

– Los Angeles Angels Ketel Marte – Arizona Diamondbacks

Road Uniform:

Cody Bellinger – Los Angels Dodgers

– Los Angels Dodgers Pete Alonso – New York Mets

– New York Mets Ozzie Albies – New York Braves

– New York Braves Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Toronto Blue Jays

– Toronto Blue Jays Christian Yelich – Milwaukee Brewers



Each of these players is very well sculpted, and Funko took their time bringing each one to life. From their uniforms to their poses, sports fans are getting a real treat with these Pops this time around. I am a huge fan of how the pitchers get nicely detailed diorama bases. This adds beauty to the aesthetic that Funko gives to their designs and will look great display outside of the box. Each of these MLB Pop Vinyls is set to release in May 2021, and fans can find pre-orders are already live and here. Each of these Pops is set as commons, so they should be easy to get, but with limited shipments leaving Funko, make sure you pre-order yours to make sure you can guarantee that you will get one in hand. Don't forget to check out some of the other Sports Pops revealed by Funko, like the new additions to WWE and NBA.