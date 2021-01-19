New WWE Pops Enter The Ring During Funko Fair FUN TV

The Funko FUN TV reveals continues as Brain Mariotti, and Mike Becker make their way to the next stage of the Funko Fair sneak peek ride. We enter the ring as new WWE Pop has been revealed. Up first is Mike Foley's persona, aka Mankind, the masked and deranged lone who is looking for the title. Funko captured his 1996 look quite well, and it will be a great collectible for new and old fans of the wrestler. Entering the ring next is Chyna with her classic 1997 look as she protects the mighty D-Generation X. Holding the belt this time around is Stone Cold Steve Austin, who is holding the WWE Championship belt with his classic leather vest look. Stone Cold will also be part of a special "moment" with a mystery wrestler that will come on a unique WWE RAW ring display base.

The way that each of these WWE Pops was shown makes us think that the RAW ring will feature removable Pops. The other Stone Cold Steve Austin that Funko has shown us is pretty unique. We imagine the mystery man that is also included will be The Rock based on the outfit already shown for Stone Cold. If this is not a Pop Moment and more of a display diorama, then that is a game-changer for the Pop world. The RAW Ring display stand will be a must-have piece for any WWE Pop collector, allowing them to display some of their favorite wrestlers and moments. More will reveals in the coming days, so make sure you stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for announcements and reveals as they come. Pre-orders will also be appearing with each official Funko reveal, and fans will be able to find them here. Funatics can watch the entire FUN TV broadcast here to see other upcoming teases we will see throughout Funko Fair 2021.