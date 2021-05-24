Funko Reveals Día de Muertos DC Comics and Gabriel Iglesias Pops

The Funkoween reveals continue as Funko debuts new Pop designs for some of your favorite DC Comics heroes and villains. The Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration arrives in the DC Universe with a huge variety of amazing Pop Vinyls. Seven Pops have been revealed, with four of them receiving special Glow in the Dark variants. It is currently unclear if these Glow in the Dark version will be Chase Variants or if they will be separate retailer exclusives. Each character has a new and unique Día de Muertos deco design on a previously releases DC Comics mold, except for two who are character debuts. For character debuts, DC Comics heroes Blue Beetle and Jessica Cruz Green Lantern finally join the DC Funko world. Odd, we are getting Día de Muertos variant before their solo character standard design, but that only makes these two Pops must have Pops.

As seen above, this wave of Día de Muerto Pops is Batman, Joker, Harley Quinn, Bane, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Green Lantern. Batman, Bane, and Joker will all have special Glow in the Dark variants. To make things even more interesting, Funko also debuts a very special Día de Muertos Pop for Fluffy himself, Gabriel Iglesias. This Pop will be a limited edition release on his own shop here at a later date. All of these Día de Muertos Pops are pretty amazing, and I hope they feature some interesting packaging. Pre-orders are not live for any of these Pops just yet, but we could see links go live throughout the week here and here. Be sure to check out Hot Topic's Funkoween event for more exclusive Halloween-themed Pop Vinyls like the Hex Girls, Disney Villains, and more!