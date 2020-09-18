Funko Anime NYCC 2020 – My Hero, Naruto, Cowboy Bebop, and More

Even though day 4 of the New York Comic Con 2020 Funko reveals is coming to an end, Funko is not slowing down. It looks like this time we are heading to Pop Animation with a nice set of anime Pop Vinyls. You can't have a convention without at least one exclusive from the hit anime My Hero Academia and this year it is Mister Compress. The League of Villains member is coming to life in Pop form and is a worthy addition to the growing My Hero series. Dragon Ball Z didn't seem to be present this year but Naruto is with Kaguya Otsutsuki. This big bad is finally here in Pop form and Funko is not holding back the punched with her design. From the little details to the overall aesthetic of her design she will be a very sought this NYCC. We now dive into the darker side to anime as we get Junji Ito-Souichi from Crunchyroll. This creepy design is packed with detail in all the right places that will have fans very pleased. Our final anime Pop from NYCC 2020 is coming to us from Cowboy Bebop as a special Pop and tee combo. That lovable corgi Ein is back and is flocked with a special Cowboy Bebop tee that any fan will wanna rock. All of these anime Pops are great exclusives this year and will be on the tops of many fans hunting lists.

Funko has announced that they will be having replacing the actual New York Comic Con with Virtual Con 4.0. This will be similar to previous cons like San Diego Comic Con, Wonder Con, and Emerald City. These pops will all be released on the Funko-Shop in one big online event. NYCC 2020 was set to take place in October between the 8th thru the 11th, so fans should expect a release around that time. Most (not all) of these Pop Vinyls will be hitting GameStop, Walmart, Target, Hot Topic, and more as shared exclusives. Looking back at the SDCC 2020 Virtual Con, the purchases off the Funko-Shop will be the only way to get your hands on an official NYCC sticker with a 50/50 chance. Collectors will be able to find them here in October when Virtual Con 4.0 is up and running but the date still has yet to be determined. The shared exclusives list should be released to fans by the end of the week so stay tuned. We can only hope Funko handles this online releases better than the chaos from the SDCC 2020 launch. Stay tuned for new NYCC 2020 Funko reveals as they come throughout the final day of reveals.