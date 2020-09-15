Funko New York Comic Con Reveals – Danny Phantom and McDonald's

The Funko New York Comic Con 2020 reveals continue as we branch off into the franchise depths. These two Pop actually surprised me with the first coming out of 2004 Nickelodeon with Danny Phantom. The cartoon told the story of Danny Fenton who obtained ghost powers in his parent lab. He then balances high school life and battle ghosts and Funko brings him to 2020 with their next NYCC Exclusive Pop. The Pop shows of Danny levitating and showing off those cool ghost powers of his. Fans of the series will not want to miss one this collectible, I know it will be o my list. Next, we have another member of the McDonald's team with Captain Crook. This McDonald's baddie comes from 1984 who is on the hunt for as many Filet-O-Fish sandwiches as he can get. The Captain is back and ready to join his Funko friends with this NYCC 2020 Exclusive.

New York Comic Con 2020 was supposed to take place on October 8th through the 11th of this year. Just like previous conventions that have been canceled (Emerald City, WonderExpo, San Diego), Funko will be having replacing NYCC with Virtual Con 4.0. Just like San Diego Comic Con, these will all be released on the Funko-Shop in one big online event. Most of these Pops will be getting shared exclusives that will hit the usual chain of retailers like GameStop, Walmart, Target, Hot Topic, and more. Basing everything off the last online event, the Funko-Shop will have a 50/50 chance of getting your hands on an official NYCC sticker. Fans will be able to find them here when the event takes place which still has yet to be determined. The shared exclusives list also has not been released but we should see it by the end of the week. We can only hope Funko does a better job with these releases unlike the fiasco of their SDCC 2020 launch. Stay tuned for new NYCC 2020 Funko reveals as they release throughout the day.