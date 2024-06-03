Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: dc comics, harley quinn, iron studios

Iron Studios Unveils New Gotham City Sirens Harley Quinn Statue

Iron Studios is back with an impressive set of new 1/10 art scale statues including a new Harley Quinn statue from Gotham City Sirens

Article Summary Iron Studios announces a new Harley Quinn 1/10 art scale statue from Gotham City Sirens.

Harley Quinn's figure stands 8.6" tall, featuring modern design with comic book easter eggs.

Statue is priced at $249.99 and scheduled for release in Q2 2025, with pre-orders available.

Harley originated in Batman: The Animated Series and evolved from Joker's sidekick to anti-hero.

Harley Quinn is easily one of DC Comics' most iconic anti-heroes who actually first appeared in Batman: The Animated Series back in 1992. She later made her debut in Batman Adventure #12 and is still a prominent character in the DC Comics universe to this day. Originally known as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, this once Arkham Asylum psychiatrist fell in love with the one and only Joker. She eventually becomes his accomplice, spreading chaos in Gotham and trying to take down Batman. Despite her starting out as a sidekick, Harley Quinn has stood out on her own, breaking away from the Joker's toxic relationship and making a name for herself on both sides of the law.

Iron Studios is bringing this seductive clown to life with their latest DC Comics Gotham City Sirens 1/10 Art Scale statue series. Coming in at 8.6" tall, Harley is featured in one of her more modern looks from DC Comics as she enters an amusement park filled with comic book easter eggs. From plushes of her pet hyenas and Clown Ex to a crushed Punchline game and even some love for Poison Ivy, this statue has it all. Iron Studios has Gotham's Maid of Mischief statue priced at $249.99 with a Q2 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Harley Quinn Deluxe – Gotham City Sirens DC Comics

"A former psychiatrist and intern at the Arkham Asylum Sanatorium, Dr. Harleen Quinzel was unexpectedly attracted to the charm of her patient known as the Joker. With his charismatic and extravagant behavior, the Clown Prince of Crime seduced and manipulated the young doctor, driving her mad and making her his girlfriend and criminal accomplice called Harley Quinn."

"With above-average agility and combat skills, unlike the Joker, she can also act sane and normal enough to disguise herself, and her charisma and psychiatric training allow her to psychologically manipulate others. Created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, the positive reaction from critics and the public towards the character made her a constant presence in that animated series and subsequent Batman animations until 1999 when she was also included in the DC Comics universe. Today she is portrayed more as an anti-hero, acting as a vigilante rather than a criminal."

