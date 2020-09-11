Dead By Daylight The Trapper Gets New Statue From Kotobukiya

Kotobukiya is celebrating the 4th anniversary of Dead By Daylight with a new statue of one of the iconic killers of the game. The Trapper is here and ready to join your collection with a size similar to their Bishoujo statue series. The Dead By Daylight state shows off the killer with a highly detailed design right from the game. He is displayed with a machete and trap and covered in blood and cuts on his body. Early pre-orders will get a special accessory to give fans an open trap he can be displayed with. As for the base, Kotobukiya pulled designs from The Trapper's stage in the game aka the MacMillan Estate. This is one statue that horror and Dead By Daylight fans will not want to miss.

The Trapper Dead By Daylight Statue from Kotobukiya is priced at $139.99. He is set to kill once again in March 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Be on the lookout as Kotobukiya also has teased the release of The Hillbilly and The Wraith will be getting their own statues as well. Whether you're a fan of the video game or a horror fan then these statues will add a little blood to your collection.

"From the groundbreaking multiplayer horror game "Dead By Daylight", that recently celebrated its 4th anniversary, comes a scale figure of the iconic killer, THE TRAPPER! This figure comes to life through the skilled hands of the sculptor MASATO OHATA, who is also a big fan of this game. Various painting techniques were utilized to recreate each detail of this character from the scars on the cracked skin that cover his burly body to the fingertips that are stained red from the countless times of wiping away the blood of his victims."

"The base is based on The Trapper's stage, "MacMillan Estate", in the game. The window sills, sealed off by the power of The Entity, will be sure to tickle your sense of fun. This scale figure has been made to look perfect displayed next to BISHOUJO series statues; especially statues from the HORROR BISHOUJO lineup! The Hillbilly and The Wraith will be joining the lineup soon! Recreate the world of "Dead By Daylight" by collecting all the figures! Don't miss out on further developments!"

Product Specifications

Product Name: DEAD BY DAYLIGHT THE TRAPPER STATUE

Size: around 260mm

SRP: $139.99 （ plus tax ）

plus tax Month of Release (in Japan): February 2021

Copyright: (C) 2020 Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

Product URL: http://en.kotobukiya.co.jp/product/product-0000003855/