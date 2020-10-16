Star Wars Jango Fett Arrives at Hot Toys with New Figure

Hot Toys has been announcing some amazing 1/6th scale figure for their Star Wars line lately. They have seemingly been focusing on a lot of the more modern Star Wars characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars but today it looks like we are getting something from Attack of the Clones. The infamous bounty hunter Jango Feat has taken on a new contract with Hot Toys for a highly detailed and articulated figure. Based on his appearance in the second film, Jango will stand roughly 12" tall and have 30 points of articulation. The bounty hunter will come with a variety of interchangeable pieces like hands, removable tunic, two different helmets (one damaged and the other undamaged), as well as an unmasked head sculpts featuring the likeness of actor Temuera Morrison. He is packing his own arsenal two with a nice variety of weapons with dual blasters, whip corp and hook, a blade, and flame thrower effect from his wrist. The Star Wars bounty hunter will also come with a jetpack that has a removable missile, tube container (for poisoned centipedes), lock beaker, and of course a display stand. The figure is packed with high amounts of detail that will be great for any Star Wars fan or a fan of The Mandalorian to show off the legacy of their Mando armor.

Jango Feat showed off the badassery of the Mandalorians in the prequel films. He was also the father of the Clone Troopers and that is a big deal for The Clone Wars. The figure will be a great addition to any collection and with all the attachments it will be fun to pose and show off. The Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Jango Fett 1/6 Scale Figure from Hot Toys is not live just yet. Pre-orders, price, and release date are currently unknown but they should be going live today and can be found located here. What other characters from the prequel series would you like to see get the Hot Toys treatment next?

Jango Fett Is a Simple Man Trying to Find His Way in the Universe

"I'm just a simple man, trying to make my way in the universe!" – Jango Fett. "Regarded as the best bounty hunter in the galaxy, Jango Fett™ was a proficient marksman and unarmed combatant covered in a sleek armored Mandalorian™ suit that concealed his scarred face. Keeping himself in top condition and training often with his equipment, Jango Fett was known for utilizing his harnessed jetpack to gain the advantage of speed and height over his enemies in deadly combats. Today, in expansion of our Star Wars collectible series, Hot Toys is very excited to officially present the much anticipated 1/6th scale Jango Fett Collectible Figure from Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones!

The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Jango Fett in the movie, features a newly developed head sculpt with striking likeness and facial scars, a meticulously crafted Mandalorian helmet and armor pieces, beautifully applied weathering effects, finely tailored under-suit, the bounty hunter's iconic jetpack and an interchangeable alternate design jetpack, a poncho, a headset comlink, detailed blasters, a variety of equipment and weapon effect accessories, and a dynamic figure stand for aerial poses.Star Wars fans don't miss the opportunity to pre-order this amazing collectible figure! More collectibles from the Star Wars universe are coming. Stay tuned!"

Specifications

Product Code: MMS589

Product Name: Jango Fett™

Height: Approximately 30 cm tall

Points of Articulations: 30

Special Features: A newly developed head sculpt of with movie-accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture, Jango Fett's Mandalorian armor with flight suit

The 1/6th scale Jango Fett Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Jango Fett in Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones

One (1) newly developed head sculpt of with movie-accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture

One (1) interchangeable Jango Fett Mandalorian helmet with two (2) styles of interchangeable helmet parts (normal and battle damaged)

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 30 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of hands for holding pistols

One (1) pair of relax hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) navy colored poncho with weathering effects

One (1) Jango Fett's Mandalorian armor with flight suit

One (1) leather-like brown colored belt with pouches

One (1) pair of silver colored wrist gauntlets

One (1) pair of silver colored knee guards

One (1) pair of silver and black colored boots

One (1) navy and silver colored jetpack (equipped with magnetic feature)

Weapons:

Two (2) blaster pistols

Accessories:

One (1) headset comlink

One (1) blue and yellow colored jetpack (equipped with magnetic feature) with one (1) detachable missile

One (1) pair of real-like thruster fire effect accessories (attachable to jetpack)

One (1) real-like thruster fire effect accessory (attachable to rocket)

One (1) mini flamethrower effect accessory

One (1) fibercord whip with hook

One (1) anti-security blade

One (1) tube-shaped container

One (1) lock beaker

One (1) field security overloader

Dynamic figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

Artists:

Head Sculpted by Yeon Sun Jeon

Head Painted by JC. Hong

Head Art Directed by JC. Hong