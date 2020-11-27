Venomized Fantastic Four Rise on Black Friday from Funko

Marvel's favorite family, The Fantastic Four, is back once again but with a new venomous twist. For Black Friday 2020, GameStop has released an exclusive Funko mystery box filled with venomized goodies. This year's theme is Venomized Fantastic Four, and each box is filled with 1 Pop, 1 Pocket Pop, 1 Pop PEZ, 1 Pop Pin, and a decal. This year, Funko is really stepping up their game as there will be a total of eight different Pops variations that collectors can get in this box. Of the included Pops, four will be commons and four will be special variants of each. Each Fantastic Four member can be found with Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and the Human Torch. Galactus, Silver Surfer, and Dr. Doom will also be getting Venomized figures, but sadly they will only be in PEZ, pin, or keychain form. All Pop that can be obtained will be:

Available Pops:

Venomized Mr. Fantastic

Venomized Mr. Fantastic (Metallic)

Venomized Invisible Woman

Venomized Invisible Woman (Translucent)

Venomized The Thing

Venomized The Thing (Metallic)

Venomized Human Torch

Venomized Human Torch (Glow-in-the-Dark)

These GameStop Black Friday Funko Fantastic Four Venomized Mystery Boxes are priced at $19.99 here. GameStop is also offering a massive bundle where collectors can purchase all eight Funko Pops in one set for $149.99. If you are trying to complete your Venomized Funko set, then this is the bundle you will want and can be found here. It is interesting that Funko included so many Fantastic Four variations in this mystery box, and it will be fun trying to hunt down the one that best suits your collection. For me, it is between both metallic and normal versions of The Thing, as his venomized design is just a deadly combo. Stay safe out there hunting or test your luck online, good luck collectors.