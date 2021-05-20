Funko Prepares For A Great Summer With Luca Pop Vinyls

Luca is only a month away, and Disney and Pixar fans can not wait to see this gorgeous film bless their tv screens on June 18 exclusively on Disney+. From what we have seen so far, the film takes place in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera. Two boys, Luca and Alberto, are finally experiencing their summer vacation that will be filled with fun, Italian cuisine, and hiding their secret. It turns out Luca and Alberto are not from here but actually are aquatic monsters visiting this seaside town, so what could possibly go wrong. Funko is capturing the magic of this upcoming Disney film with their newest Pop Vinyl reveal with a total of 5 Pops coming our way. I am sure we will get more Luca Pops after the film is released but the first wave of Pops consists of:

Luca Paguro

Alberto Scorfano

Giulia Marcovaldo

Sea Monster Luca

Sea Monster Alberto

These Funko Pops are the perfect collectibles for the upcoming animated film as they fit the animation style perfectly. Funko's big-headed design makes these figures really pop, and the sculpt and details are very well done on all five. I especially like the sea monster designs, and they will be must have collectibles for any adult or kid collector of Luca. It would be truly something special if Funko could create a sort of color changing design of the sea monster designs. Until that Funko technology is created collectors can secure this entire wave of Pops right here. The entire first wave of Luca Pops from Funko is set to release in June, so get your orders in to secure them for your growing Pop collection. With SDCC 2021 just a couple of months away, I would not be surprised to see an exclusive release for the event with a new character or a 2-pack of the boys.

