Drop a Beat with Hasbro's The Transformers: The Movie Soundwave

New Transformers Studio Series figures are rolling out from Hasbro including the return of Soundwave and his Cassette troops

Article Summary Soundwave returns as a Studio Series Leader Class figure inspired by The Transformers: The Movie

Features a detailed 6.5-inch robot mode that converts into Soundwave's classic tape player in 28 steps

Includes mini cassette Transformers: Buzzsaw, Laserbeak, and Ravage, each with unique conversions

Pre-orders available now for $59.99, with an expected release in February 2026 from Hasbro

Soundwave first appeared in the original Transformers toyline in 1984 as a Decepticon whose alternate mode was a micro cassette recorder. He serves as Megatron's loyal communications officer and spy, rarely speaking except via his monotone vocoder‑voice. Soundwave's special power is housing smaller "cassette" Transformers in his chest—robots like Ravage, Laserbeak, and Buzzsaw, which he can eject into battle or for reconnaissance. One of Soundwave's iconic appearances is in The Transformers: The Movie, which Hasbro is bringing to life with a new Studio Series figure.

Standing 6.5" tall, Soundwave features his design right from The Transformers: The Movie and converts into his signature Tape Player in just 28 steps. Hasbro was sure to also include some of his Cassette Troops as well, with Buzzsaw, Laserbeak, and Ravage, which also convert into bots. The Transformers Studio Series Soundwave is priced at $59.99, and pre-orders are already live with a February 2026 release date.

The Transformers: The Movie Soundwave and Cassette Troops

"Experience the epic action of The Transformers: The Movie with the Studio Series Leader Class Soundwave figure set. 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) Soundwave Transformers figure converts from robot action figure to audio player mode in 28 steps; it comes with 3 mini figures that convert from creatures to Cassette troops. With intricate poseability and attachable blaster and backpack accessories, this Transformers action figure set makes an awesome addition to any collection."

THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE: This Transformers Studio Series Soundwave figure features movie-inspired deco and details

6.5-INCH LEADER CLASS TRANSFORMERS FIGURE: In robot mode, the Soundwave Transformers action figure is about 6.5 inches (16.5 cm) tall

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND TAPE PLAYER MODE: This Transformers toy figure converts between modes in 28 steps

3 CONVERTING CASSETTE FIGURES: He comes with Buzzsaw, Ravage, and Laserbeak figures that convert from creatures to Cassettes. Each Cassette comes with a 3-piece backpack accessory

