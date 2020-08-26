Funko Unveils New South Park Pops Headed Our Way

Funko is heading down to South Park as they reveal a new wave of collectible Pop vinyls. It has been quite some time since new South Park collectibles have been in the spotlight so fans will be excited about these. There will be seven Pops in total getting revealed, one of which is a retailer exclusive, as well as a nice variety of Pop Keychains. The six common figures being released in this are Awesome-O, Princess Kenny, Faith +1 Cartman, Shadow Hachi Stan, Butters as Marjorine, and Jersey Kyle. Each design pulls our favorite characters from a wide variety of beloved episodes from the raunchy animated show that fans will get a kick from. As for the South Park retailer exclusive Awesome-O going to FYE that will feature an unmasked version showing Cartman underneath. Continuing with exclusives, Hot Topic will be getting the Faith +1 Carman as well but in Pop Keychain form. Other Pop Keychains coming in this wave are Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Butters as Professor Chaos.

All of these South Park Pops are a little edgier than previous waves. Funko is starting to dive into character designs and these are a great start for these more dynamic molds. I hope that we can start seeing more Pop designs like this in the next South Park wave as well with these wacky concepts. Of course, there are limitations since some of the concept in the show is not for everyone. However, there is still a huge fanbase and plenty of seasons that Funko can pick concepts from that will easily be big hits. All of the South Park commons are set to release in November 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. No release window has been given for the FYE Cartman so keep your eyes peel on their website for more info in the Fall.