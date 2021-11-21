Funko Reveals 5-Pack Pop Sets for The Bad Batch and Captain America

Funko has been a non-stop train of reveals lately, especially with their Festival of Fun exclusive debuts. The collectibles company has now revealed not one but two new multi-pack Pop bundles that fans will want to get their hands on. Both Star Wars and Marvel fans will be pleased with these two special five pack retailer exclusive bundles that will really enhance their growing Pop collection. Coming in first, is the reveal of the Amazon Exclusive Captain America Through the Ages five pack bundle set. This continues Amazon's Marvel Year of the Shield Funko Pop program by showing Captain America throughout Marvel Comics history. This will include Cap's first appearance, Silver Age, armored version, Winter Soldier inspired, and even a Secret Empire debut. All these Pops are placed on one display, which is sad, but we could see an individual release like Amazon's Mickey Mouse multi-pack. The Funko Pop! Captain America Through The Ages 5 Pack Amazon Exclusive is priced at $59.99 and found here.

We then travel to a galaxy far, far away with the next five pack exclusive reveal for Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The Bad Batch has been an incredible series filling in the events between The Clone Wars and A New Hope. This GameStop bundle gives fans all five members of Clone Force 99 without their helmets with Hunter, Crosshair, Echo, Wrecker, and Tech. This is the first time we are getting unmasked versions of these troopers, so it is currently unclear if these versions will be released separately. Either way, this will be a must have Star Wars Pop collectibles giving fans all five Clone Force 99 members in one package. The Funko POP! Star Wars: The Bad Batch Vinyl Figure 5 Pack GameStop Exclusive is priced at $49.99 and can be found right here. Happy hunting.