Funko Reveals Huge Assortment of Music Pops For Popapalooza

It's time to turn your that stereo and prepare to rock out as Funko has revealed a huge assortment of Pop Vinyls. Coming out of their new Popapalooza event, some of your favorite artists, bands, and albums are coming to life in glorious Pop Vinyl format. Popapalooza is a first-time event for fans and we were unsure what the event would consist of. Just like Funkoween, the company has revealed a huge variety of upcoming Pop vinyls as part of their music lines, from Boyz II Men to more Notorious B.I.G. Funatic can check out the entire Day 1 and Day 2 reveals from Popapalooza below with commons, exclusives, and a Chase!

Green Day: Billie Joe Mike Dirnt Tre Cool



Twenty One Pilots: Tyler Joseph Joshua Dun Tyler & Joseph Glow in the Dark 2-Pack (Exclusive)



John Lennon : Military Jacket (Common) Psychedelic Shades (Entertainment Earth Exclusive) Peace Sign (Funko Shop Exclusive) Peace Sign Black & White Variant Chase ( FShop Exclusive)

:

DJ Khaled

Boyz II Men Wayne Morris Shawn Stockman Nathan Morris



Pop! Album: Ghost – Opus Eponymous (Hot Topic Exclusive) Notorious B.I.G. – Life after Death Ozzy Osbourne – Diary of a Madman



This is an awesome set of upcoming releases, and I love how Funko is continuing to expand their new Pop! Album line. Ghost, Biggie, and Ozzy Osborne are already massively popular but giving those music listeners some amazing collectible to go in their rocking pad are awesome. Green Day is a classic, so those will be hot, but that John Lennon with Psychedelic Glasses exclusive Pop is just something else. I would love to see these music Pops come to the Art Series line giving us some radical and awesome tie-dye Beatles Pops. Until that day happens, musical fans will be able to pre-order all of these Popapolooza reveals right here. There is one day left of Music Pops, so stay tuned for more rockin' reveals; who do you want to see next?