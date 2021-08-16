Funko Turns Up the Heat With Their New Fire Force Pop Vinyls

A couple of years ago, Funko revealed to us that they would be putting a lot of eyes on their Pop Animation line. With the rise of anime and manga over the years, it only makes sense that they would want to explore these popular series. There are plenty of anime and manga collectibles out there with statues and figures, but most are quite expensive. Funko could dominate the market with inexpensive collectibles that are packed with detail, color, and the right price. One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and My Hero Academia have all been massive hits, and it's time for a new show to enter the fold. After months of rumors, Fire Force is finally making its way to Funko with a nice first wave of hit characters from the series. This will consist of 4 common as well as two retailers exclusive, which include:

Iris

Arthur with Sword

Maki

Shira with Fire

Shira with Fire – Glow in the Dark – BoxLunch Exclusive

Tamaki – Hot Topic Exclusive

The Fire Force team is ready to turn up the heat with your Funko collection with these spicy Pop Vinyls. Shira is, of course, the only character to get a double, giving fans a standard and glow in the dark variant. No chases are located in this wave, but the Hot Topic exclusive Tamaki should be with a fiery design that Fire Force fans will not want to miss out on. I would not be surprised if Funko released this entire wave as retailer exclusives with glowing elements, which I would prefer over the standard. Fire Force has easily been a huge hit with its anime, and these are the collectibles I have been waiting for. For fans who want in on the ground for this wave of figures, they can find all the common releases right here.