Star Wars: Rebels Darth Maul (Old Master) Figure Revealed by Hasbro Hasbro has revealed an impressive amount of new reveals during Star Wars Celebration including the Old Master

Hasbro is continuing its Star Wars Gaming Greats collection with a brand new and exclusive The Black Series release. This is a fascinating figure to introduce as Darth Maul is back, but this time as the Old Master, as seen in Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars Battlefront II. This figure is a post-Clone Wars version of Darth Maul in his era of the Empire. While searching for a Sith Holocron, Darth Maul finds himself stranded for years at an old forgotten Sith Temple until coming across Ezra Bridger and the Rebels team. Referring to himself as Old Master, this design was brought to life in the hit Star Wars video game Battlefront II. Hasbro has brought this design beautifully to life with impressive detail, a new lightsaber, and a terrifying sculpt. Darth Maul aka Old Master, will be a GameStop exclusive for $24.99, set for a Fall 2023 release, and pre-orders will go live today April 11, 2023 here.

Darth Maul Enters the Era of the Empire with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS DARTH MAUL (OLD MASTER) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS DARTH MAUL (OLD MASTER) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: BATTLEFRONT II video game."

"A deadly, agile Sith Lord, sinister Darth Maul was a formidable warrior and scheming mastermind. He wielded an intimidating double-bladed Lightsaber and the power of the dark side. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory. Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at GameStop."