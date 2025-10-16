Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

G.I. Joe Classified Series Edwin "Lifeline" Steen Figure Coming Soon

Expand your collection of the world’s greatest heroes as Hasbro reveals new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures are on the way

Article Summary Edwin “Lifeline” Steen joins the G.I. Joe Classified Series as a modern 6-inch action figure release

Lifeline features classic red medic gear, removable helmet, medic bag, and 11 iconic accessories

Pre-orders open now at Hasbro Pulse for $27.99; releases with Night Viper, Mole Rat, and Big Lob

Collectible windowed packaging includes new artwork, accessory loadout, and file card icons

Edwin "Lifeline" Steen has been a long‑standing character in the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero universe, who was first introduced in 1986 as the team's Rescue Trooper. His background revolves around being a Seattle Fire Department paramedic, but after five years on the job, he joined the Army as a corpsman. Lifeline believes rescue workers are always "on duty," and now he is back and suiting up to take the fight to Cobra with an updated figure. Releasing as part of the G.I. Joe Classified Series, Lifeline is joining the fight against the Dark-Energon-infected Cobra Miners that have plagued the city.

This G.I. Joe comes prepared in his red medic outfit with a removable helmet, medic bag, breathing mask, blood bag, flashlight, knife, goggles, and his signature green glasses. It is nice to see Hasbro contouring to expand their roster of Joes, and Lifeline will be a perfect medic to add to any growing Joe team. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, and he will release alongside Cobra's Night Viper, the Mole Rat (Stage 2), and Big Lob figures.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #186 – Edwin "Lifeline" Steen

YO JOE! G.I. JOE EXPLODES INTO A LARGER-THAN-LIFE ERA WITH 6 INCH ACTION FIGURES: The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the retro toy figures fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch (150 mm) scale with premium deco and detailing

CLASSIC EDWIN "LIFELINE" STEEN-INSPIRED DESIGN: Features a classic design updated to bring the G.I. Joe Rescue Trooper into the modern era and 11 accessory pieces inspired by the character's rich history

COLLECTIBLE WINDOWED PACKAGING: #186 in the Classified Series sequence. The window-box display showcases the figure along with accessory loadout, figure-specific File Card Icons, gorgeous original character artwork, and dynamic digital renders

KNOWING IS HALF THE BATTLE: Look for other G.I. Joe figures and toys to build your roster of heroes and Cobra villains (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!