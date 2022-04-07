G.I.Joe Saboteur Firefly Brings A Bang to Threezero with New Figure

Threezero has finally unveiled their new G.I.Joe 1/6 Scale figure that they teased earlier this week. Cobra Saboteur Firefly is bringing the heat t your collection with a highly detailed and articled figure. Coming in at 12" tall, this deadly Cobra Agent is packing the right kind of heat that will take down any G.I.Joe that gets in his way. He features a tailored outfit with an excellent detailed camouflage design and is loaded with pouches and gear to get the job done. Firefly will come equipped with a sub-machine gun, pistol, and multiple bombs with grenades, time bombs, biochemical, and some detonators. This 1/6 scale figure will be a must own collectible for G.I.Joe fans, and I hope more members of Cobra are on the way with Cobra Commander and the Baroness. Firefly will be found here and no pre-order date is known, but be sure to snag up Snake Eyes, Storm Shadow, and Roadblock to finish the set in the meantime.

"Following in threezero and Hasbro's 1/6 scale G.I. Joe series is the COBRA Saboteur Firefly! No one knows Firefly's true identity. He is an explosives expert and an accomplished pilot who is known for getting the job done. Standing at 12" (30 cm) tall, the 1/6 Firefly collectible figure features our standard fully-articulated body with carefully replicated tailored costuming with finely-detailed camouflage pattern."

"1/6 Firefly includes a sub-machine gun, pistol, combat knife, hand grenades, detonators, timebomb, biochemical bomb, backpack, and four sets of interchangeable hands. The combat knife can be sheathed in the right arm guard, and the magnetic detonators can be attached to the left thigh armor for storage. GI JOE and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. ©2022 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro. Estimated Shipment: 4th Quarter 2022"