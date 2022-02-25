Gargoyles Fav Hudson Figure From NECA Sees Preorders Open

Gargoyles fan favorite Hudson is the latest figure from the show to go up for preorder from NECA. New peeks at the figure were revealed last weekend, and preorders have now begun. Hudson will arrive with a pair of attachable wings, 2 different heads, three pairs of hands, an additional left hand, and a sword. The wingspan when you attach them is massive, and for MOC collectors he will come housed in the familiar Ultimate packaging with the front flap and giant window box. You can see more pics of Hudson below.

Gargoyles Hudson Figure Details

"The time of the Gargoyles has come again! Arguably the best gothic cartoon of the 1990s, Gargoyles followed an ancient clan of gargoyles transported to modern-day Manhattan when their Scottish castle is relocated. Hudson was once the leader of this group of gargoyles, until he chose Goliath as his replacement. Although blind in one eye, Hudson is still a cunning fighter and a source of much wisdom (especially about Celebrity Hockey). The figure is fully articulated, including poseable wings and tail, and comes with interchangeable roaring head, sword and multiple hands. Comes in display-friendly window box packaging with opening flap."

Hudson figure

Pair of wings

2 Head sculpts

3 Pairs of hands

Alternate Left hand

Sword

Looks like his wings may not be as cumbersome as the Goliath ones, and Hudson is so beefy that they won't weigh him down on your display over time. NECA should make a castle diorama to display these guys on, like the street scene they made for TMNT. They would sell a ton of these, as some might not even buy it for Gargoyles. But we need something, including an accessory pack as well. Make it so, NECA. Hudson should ship around September.

