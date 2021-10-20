Gentle Giant Reveals Jumbo Star Wars Luke Skywalker (Concept) Figure

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with another addition to their growing Jumbo Kenner Star Wars action figure line. Luke Skywalker is front and center as he returns to his Concept Art stage for this brand new 12" tall figure. The whole figure features a brand new sculpt, design, and accessories that have not been seen before. He will come on a retro card backed resealed clamshell and will go great with the Concept Art Darth Vader and Boba Fett Jumbo figures. Everything about this figure is great and will be a great new addition to any Star Wars collection with its unique sculpt and unused Kenner design.

With the return of Kenner's classic 3.75" design for Hasbro's Retro Collection, I am surprised we have not seen something like this sooner. The Jumbo figures are great as Designer Collectibles, but I would love Gentle Giant Ltd. to also release 3.75" card-backed figures alongside these. The Concept Art designs of Star Wars characters are just as popular as the figure themselves and it's an untouched market. Funko is starting to dive into this Concept area but Gentle Giant still has them beat with this nostalgic design. Priced at $80, the Star Wars Luke Skywalker (Concept) Jumbo Figure from Gentle Giant Ltd. can be found up for pre-order here.

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Long long ago, in a galaxy far, far away, the idea for Star Wars was born! This new Jumbo 12-inch figure is the next in a series celebrating the origins of the Star Wars saga, and it depicts Luke Skywalker in his original, unused, mask-wearing appearance. It features five points of articulation and includes a white-bladed lightsaber. It comes packaged on a retro-styled cardback in a resealable clamshell blister. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by the talented artists at Gentle Giant Ltd.!"