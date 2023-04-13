Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Jaxxon Statue Unveiled by Gentle Giant Star Wars Celebration Exclusives have made their way online as some special Gentle Giant Ltd. limited releases have arrived

The Star Wars galaxy is full of some incredible characters, and not all of them are quite known. One of which is the smuggler known as Jaxxon, who first appeared all the way back in 1977 in the first Marve Comics Star Wars comic run in Issue #8. His full name is Jaxxon T. Tumperakki, and he is a male Lepi who is known as a smuggler as well as the captain of his ship Rabbit's Foot. He has crossed paths with Han Solo and Lando Calrissian over the years and has even been a hero for the Rebel Alliance. Jaxxon has even joined our modern-era canon with his arrival in IDW's Star Wars Adventures Annual, which debuted back in 2018. Gentle Giant Ltd. has now brought Jaxxon to life for one of their SWCE 2023 exclusive releases.

The infamous rabbit smuggler is back at only 1,500 pieces for this limited edition Celebration. Standing 10 inches tall, Jaxxon is wielding twin blasters and is placed with a dejarik table next to him. Everything from his green fur, weapons, and signature jumpsuit is nicely captured and will be an incredible statue for new and older Star Wars comic fans. The Jaxxon Premier Collection Statue is priced at $200 and can be purchased right here and now.

