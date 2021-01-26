Ghost Front Man Papa Emeritus Gets His Own Super7 Ultimates Figure

Ghost fans rejoice: your leader is here. Super7 is now taking preorders for a Ultimates figure of Papa Emeritus to help celebrate the ten year anniversary of their debut album Opus Eponymous. Papa 1 will come with two heads, three pairs of hands, two vestments, two Thuribles with real chains, a microphone, and a stand. Basically, everything you could want this figure to come with is in the package. I bet this is far from the only Papa figure Ghost fans have to look forward to as well. everything will come housed in a slipcover box made to look like a stain-glass window. Awesome stuff here. You can check out pics below, and preorder one for yourself right here.

Ghost Papa Ultimates Figure Details

"Tonight, we're summoned for a divine cause…" To commemorate the 10th Anniversary of the debut album of rock's most mysterious band, Ghost, Super7 is honored to welcome Papa Emeritus I to our ULTIMATES! Figures Collection. Papa Emeritus I was the progenitor of the heavy rock phenomenon, Ghost. From the shadows , he and his nameless ghouls filled the airwaves with sounds of dark rituals, human sacrifices, and satanic hymns. Known for his mysterious nature and aggressive stage presence, Papa Emeritus I elevated Ghost to heights few in the Clergy ever come to achieve. During his tenure as Papa, he toured the U.S. and Europe several times, all while staying true to the message of the Dark Ministry. While Papa Emeritus I's achievements in the name of Satan were numerous, the Clergy had even greater plans of world domination…This made-to-order deluxe 7" highly articulated figure features Papa Emeritus I from the Opus Eponymous album era. The figure is lavishly detailed and painted and features an epic assortment of interchangeable accessories:

2 heads (Papa I with Original Mitre and Papa I with Golden Mitre)

1 pair of black-gloved fists

1 pair of black-gloved gripping hands

1 pair of black-gloved expressive hands

2 soft goods vestments (Original Red / Black and White / Gold)

2 Thuribles with real chains (silver and gold)

Microphone and mic stand