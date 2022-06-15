GI Joe Team Shows Off Two New Classified Figures Up For Order

GI Joe continues to celebrate Yo Joe June, as the team at Hasbro held an Instagram live this afternoon where they showed off final figures for two pipeline reveals from a while ago. The stream focused on the new Blue Ninja two-pack and the Kamakura figure they teased us with months ago. Both sets also feature the new design with no plastic on the packaging, sure to rile up those who are not fans. You can check out both figures below and preorder them right now.

Gi Joe Classified Reveals

G.I. JOE Classified Series Kamakura 6" Action Figure

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $33.99 / Available: Early 2023)

YO JOE! G.I. JOE explodes into a larger-than-life era with brand new 6-inch scale figures. The G.I. JOE Classified Kamakura 6" Action Figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability and 11 character-inspired accessories, including cloaked and uncloaked heads, 2 katana, 2 daggers, ninja spear, and additional weapon accessories; plus a footlocker to stow all his gear! And with custom artwork by Ivan Shavrin, one of the best artists in comics and graphic design in our artist partnership program, the G.I. JOE Classified Series Kamakura package will make a mark on shelves. The figure is available for preorder now.

G.I. JOE Classified Series Blue Ninjas 6" 2-Pack Action Figures

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $44.99 / Available: Early 2023)

YO JOE! G.I. JOE explodes into a larger-than-life era with brand new 6-inch scale figures. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Blue Ninjas 6" 2-Pack Action Figures come ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability and 16 character-inspired accessories, including an arsenal of ninja weapons and alternate heads wearing Oni and Kitsune masks; plus a footlocker to stow all their gear! And with custom artwork by Billy Christian, the G.I. Joe Classified Series Blue Ninjas 2 Pack will make a mark on shelves. The figures are available for preorder now.

You can preorder right here and here.