Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Bloodwulf, Loosecollector, rob liefeld

Go Cosmic with Rob Liefeld's Bloodwulf 1/12 Figure from LooseCollector

LooseCollector is returning to the 90s once as they debut their newest collectibles bringing some of Rob Liefeld’s creations to life

Article Summary Bloodwulf, Rob Liefeld’s cosmic antihero from Image Comics, returns as a 1/12 scale action figure by LooseCollector

This 6” figure features 32 points of articulation, epic accessories, alternate head, and interchangeable hands

Includes classic gear like rifles, knife, removable armor, and the iconic Big Ass Gun for maximum display impact

Pre-orders are open now for $74.99 with a scheduled release date of March 2026 for collectors and fans

Get ready for some raw '90s energy as Bloodwulf, the cosmic antihero created by Rob Liefeld for Image Comics, is back. This infamous comic book character debuted in the mid-1990s during the height of the Extreme Studios era. Known initially as Vaxan, Bloodwulf is a genetically enhanced warrior bound to a mighty sentient sword that feeds on cosmic energy and battle. His stories lean heavily into epic sci-fi fantasy, featuring interstellar wars, massive armor designs, and larger-than-life villains. LooseCollector is now adding him to their new Rob Liefeld action figure collection with a brand new 1/12 scale figure.

Bloodwulf will now join LooseCollectors Youngblood's Shaft and Diehard, along with Bloodstrike's Cabbot Stone, with an impressive new figure. Standing 6" tall and featuring 32 points of articulation, this Image Comics character is ready to create some mayhem across your collection. Bloodwulf will come with a secondary head sculpt, a variety of secondary hands, removable armor, a knife, two rifles, and a Big Ass Gun. LooseCollector has his packaged in a unique window box featuring artwork straight from the 90s. Pre-orders for Rob Liefeld's Bloodwulf are already live for $74.99 with a March 2026 release date.

Rob Liefeld's Bloodwulf 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"Bloodwulf is an alien bounty hunter from the planet Luap'ur, where he lives with his multiple wives and brood of children. His mother, Redwulf, and grandmother, Galifa, are also formidable star farers. His desire for adventure is only equaled by his immense bloodlust. In 1993, two Praxon princes insulted Bloodwulf's grandmother, and he destroyed Praxon 9 in retaliation. Bloodwulf's powers include enchanced strength and a personal force field which allows him to breathe in the vacuum of space."

Contents

Bloodwulf figure

Alternate head

5 Pairs of interchangeable hands Pair of fists Pair of grip hands Pair of trigger hands Pair of open hands Pair of action hands

Removable vest

Removable belt

Knife with sheath

2 Rifles

B.A.G. (Big Ass Gun)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!