Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

Go Up, Up and Away with McFarlane Toys New DC Studios Superman

Coming to life from the upcoming summer blockbuster, Superman, McFarlane Toys has unveiled new collection for the film

Article Summary Explore the new DC Universe reboot with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm.

Discover McFarlane Toys' latest Superman figure for the 2025 movie release.

Meet a youthful, heartfelt Superman played by David Corenswet in the upcoming film.

Pre-order your action figure inspired by the fresh take on the Man of Steel.

The DC Cinematic Universe is being rebooted under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, and it started with Creature Commandos. That series was a MAX animated release that just dipped its toe into this new DC Studios Universe, and more will be explored with Superman (2025). This fresh start abandons the continuity of the previous DCEU in favor of a more cohesive and interconnected universe. Superman will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent/ Kal-El, and will feature a younger, more heartfelt version of the Man of Steel who is navigating his dual identity. This universe isn't just focused on the Trinity (Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman) just yet, but seems to spotlight more legacy characters and deep cuts from the DC Comics mythos.

As we get closer to the film debut in July 2025, a new selection of collectibles is arriving, including new figures from McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse. A new figure inspired by the upcoming film is on the way and differs from the previously revealed Theatrical Edition figure. This Man of Steel will have a plastic cape, a pair of swappable hands, and a different price ta,g coming in at $24.99. If you are just looking for a fun new figure for this upcoming film, then this is the one, and pre-orders are already live with a June 2025 release.

Superman (2025 Movie) DC Multiverse

"Both a son of the otherworldly Krypton and Planet Earth's Smallville, Superman aka Metropolis's Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent, must now juggle both jobs and personas while under the most severe attack he's ever faced."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the character's appearance in the Superman feature film from DC Studios.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Superman includes 2 alternate hands and figure base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!