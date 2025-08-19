Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Godzilla Crushes Your Collection with New Hiya Toys Heat Ray Variant

Coming to life out of the events of Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla, Hiya Toys unveils their newest Exquisite figure with a new variant

The new figure features glowing dorsal fins, detailed sculpt, swappable hands, and a hyperbeam blast effect.

Available for pre-order at $54, this collectible is set for a release date in Q2 2026 for Godzilla fans.

The design captures Godzilla’s fierce look, rugged skin, and movie-accurate details down to claws and teeth.

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla from 2002 is a standalone entry in the King of the Monsters franchise and part of the "Millennium" era of films. After a devastating Godzilla attack in modern-day Japan, the government commissions the construction of Kiryu (Mechagodzilla). This version of Mechagodzilla is piloted by a military unit; however, after the first battle, its biological core becomes corrupt, and it goes rogue to destroy the city. It is now up to the fury and might of Godzilla to bring down this mechanical beast, and Hiya Toys is ready to capture some of the action with their latest Hiya Exquisite Basic Series figure.

Coming in at 7" tall, the King of the Monsters is ready for a fight with an impressive new figure that captures his rugged skin, menacing sculpt, and glowing dorsal fins. This kaiju king is packed with detail and an impressive assortment of articulation. It will come with swappable hands and a hyperbeam attack. Hopefully, Hiya Toys will craft up a Mechagodzilla figure next, and in the meantime, collectors can snag up this new Heat Ray Godzilla for $54. Pre-orders are already live, and he is set for a Q2 2026 release date.

Hiya Toys – Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2002) Heat Ray

"The government launched weapons against Godzilla and succeeded in producing a biological robot, Kiryu（Mechagodzilla）based on the original Godzilla's skeleton that died in 1954, and the Kiryu Squad was formed in Japan Counter-Xenomorph Self Defence Force. The Kiryu（Mechagodzilla) engage Godzilla that appeared in Japan again. The latest special effects at the time were used to depict gripping battle scenes."

"This brand new Heat Ray Godzilla action figure stands 18CM tall, based on Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla（2002), recreate the appearance of movie costume, faithfully reproduces Godzilla's fierce eyes, reptilian mouth, intense dark grey skin and other details. The yellowed weathering on the teeth and claws adds biosense."

