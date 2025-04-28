Posted in: Bandai, Collectibles | Tagged: godzilla, Toho

Godzilla Enters Spring with Some Monstrous New Bandai Collectibles

The popularity of Godzilla continues to reach new heights as a variety of new collectibles are here capturing the King from over the decades

In 2025, Godzilla's global popularity is at an all-time high, fueled by the critical and commercial success of Godzilla Minus One. On top of that, the ongoing MonsterVerse films like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are reaching new generations. However, you can never beat the classics, and new audiences have embraced both the classic Japanese portrayals and the Hollywood reimagining lately. A more passionate fan base is here and bigger than ever before, and that means new collectibles are rising from the depths. As spring has arisen, so has Godzilla, which has an impressive collection of new collectibles that collectors can get their hands on right now.

Major toy lines, anniversary celebrations, and crossovers with brands like Fortnite and Magic: The Gathering have helped Godzilla dominate pop culture in 2025. With more movies, shows like Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and fresh merchandise constantly rolling out, Godzilla has proven once again that his reign isn't just surviving—it's thriving louder and prouder than ever. Some of these collectibles that fans need to get their hands on start with the Bandai Namco Godzilla transforming eggs, which featured kaiju legends like Mechagodzilla, King Ghidorah, and the King of the Monsters himself. These 4.5" tall figures are perfect pocket monsters that are nicely detailed and can have Kiaju battles wherever you go. Be on the lookout for the newest wave as well, with Mothra taking flight from this transforming egg collection too.

If that is not enough, the Bandai Movie Monster series captures affordable and highly detailed Toho and Monsterverse Godzilla characters. Standing 6" tall, these figures have limited articulation but are nicely detailed and will enhance any collection. Bandai even has another inexpensive 5" Soft Vinyl Monster Series with Mechagodzilla, Minus One, and 1954 King of the Monsters figures. As the popularity of Godzilla continues to rise, collectibles like this are the perfect way for new collectors to get into the world of kaijus or continue their collection without breaking the bank. All of these Godzilla releases are available now online and in-stores like Target.

