Godzilla Rises From the Depths Once Again with RSVLTS New Collection

RSVLTS has unleashed a beast with their latest collection as Godzilla has returned and with an impressive set of button-ups

Article Summary RSVLTS new Godzilla collection features epic kaiju-themed button-ups.

Designs pay tribute to Godzilla's battles, including a nod to 1994's cinematic clash.

Collaboration with artist Matt Frank brings Godzilla’s fierce adversaries to life.

Godzilla shirts available in various sizes, from XS to 4XL, on RSVLTS.com for $70.

Get ready to unleash the King of the Monsters with RSVLTS' latest button-up collection, featuring the triumphant return of Godzilla! Prepare to stomp through the streets of style with four brand-new designs that pay homage to the iconic kaiju and his legendary battles from over the decades. Bringing in the heat first is a design with a nod to the 1994 classic Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla. "Making Waves" features a striking design that captures the epic clash between two titanic titans on the beach with a Little One enjoying the view.

RSVLTS fans then get to dive into the depths with "Pacific Coast Kaiju" which showcases the King of the Monsters' iconic dorsal fins lurking beneath the waves. Creating an ominous and unforgettable silhouette, this navy blue button-down will strike fear into any wardrobe. But that's not all! RSVLTS has also created quite the masterpiece by teaming up with renowned Godzilla artist Matt Frank. "Strange Creatures" showcases some of the most fearsome foes to ever face off against the king of the monsters with some truly remarkable artwork. Some legendary beasts from Mechagodzilla and Biollante to King Ghidorah are featured here, with mesmerizing detail that, makes this quite the monster of a shirt.

Lastly, RSVLTS is also dishing out a sequel for fans who crave even more kaiju destruction, with the Kunuflex "Kaiju Chaos 2.0" button-down. Featuring a lineup of famous Godzilla adversaries, these monsters are ready to wreak havoc on your wardrobe with titans like Mecha-King Ghidorah, Biollante, Rodan and many more returning for revenge. RSVLTS is truly unleashing some power with the return of Godzilla for this new impressive new collection of button-downs; fans can get a chance to unleash the power of the king of the monsters right on RSVLTS.com now. Shirts are priced at $70 each and will be offered in Classic and Women's Styles from sized XS to 4XL. Let Them Fight!

