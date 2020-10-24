Winnie the Pooh is Back with a Re-Release Figure from Good Smile

Winnie the Pooh is back once again as Good Smile Company announces another re-release. Coming out of the 2011 film Winnie the Pooh, the lovable Disney bear is ready for some fun. Pooh and Piglet are both included in this Nendoroid set and as packed with detailed and adorably recreation in that signature Good Smile style. He will feature different head sculpts and movable joints in both arms and legs, which will help with the nice set of included accessories. Pooh will come with a pot of honey, a note from Christopher Robin, Balloon, Piglet, and a honey ring. A magnet connects the lower half of Winnie the Pooh, and with the ring of honey, collectors can display him stuck in a variety of ways. This is one bear that Disney collectors will not want to miss out on this time around and bring the 100 Acre Woods home.

The Winnie the Pooh and Piglet Nendoroids from Good Smile Company will be priced at $53.99. He is set to be on the search for honey once again in August 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Pre-orders are only set to stay open until December 16th, 2020, so make sure you secure your Pooh bear before it is too late once again. What Disney Nendoroid do you want to see get a re-release next?

"From the 2011 movie, "Winnie-the-Pooh" comes a re-release of the Nendoroid set featuring Winnie-the-Pooh together with Piglet. The two of them have been recreated in the Nendoroid series' signature chibi-size. The figure features movable joints in the arms and legs, allowing for various different display options, such as posing him sitting down and eating honey or holding a balloon. An interchangeable face plate of Pooh's puzzled expression and an optional part of Christopher Robin's note that caused it are also included. Additionally, a magnet placed in Pooh's lower half allows you to stick him to magnetic surfaces, then attach the included honey ring part to recreate the famous pose of Pooh stuck in the wall! Be sure to add the adorable Pooh and Piglet to your collection!"

Set Contents:

Front Head Part (x1)

Back Hair Part (x1)

Face Plates (x2)

Body

Right Shoulder Parts (x2)

Right Arm Parts (x4)

Left Shoulder Parts (x2)

Left Arm Parts (x4)

Right Leg Part (x1)

Left Leg Part (x1)

Piglet (x1)

Note from Christopher Robin (x1)

Pot of Honey (x1)

Balloon (x1)

Honey Ring (x1)