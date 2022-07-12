Good Smile Debuts Spider-Man: No Way Home Nendoroid Figure

Worlds collide as Spider-Man adventures expand into the growing Multiverse with Spider-Man: No Way Home. New collectibles for the legendary Marvel Cinematic Universe film have arrived as Good Smile Company debuted their latest figure. Peter #1 is on the scene with a brand new, highly detailed Nendoroid figure that comes in at just under 4″ tall. His Integrated Suit is featured here, and Good Smile made sure to include a nice set of accessories for Spidey fans as well. Like usually, a display base is included with a moveable posing arm to capture the web slinging hero in action. For Spider-Man himself, he will feature three swappable eye pieces, three pairs of interchangeable hands, and a variety of web effects.

To make things even better, Good Smile added some Spider-Man: No Way Home elements with a variety of villain parts. This includes a Dr. Octopus arm, Lizard's tail, a pumpkin bomb from Green Goblin, and Sandman's arm with Electro lightning surrounding it. All of these can be placed around the base allowing Spider-Man to take on one at a time or all at once. I would imagine Peter #2 and Peter #3 Nendoroid will be on the way at some point down the line. Until then, pre-orders for the Spider-Man: No Way Home (Peter #1) Nendoroid is priced at $80.99 and set for a March 2023 release. Pre-orders are located here and will be available until August 31, 2022, so get him while you can.

"From "Spider-Man: No Way Home" comes a Nendoroid of Spider-Man! The Nendoroid comes with various web parts, a Dr. Octopus arm, the Lizard's tail, one of the Green Goblin's pumpkin bombs, Sandman's arm and an Electro effect part as optional parts. Interchangeable eye parts for creating different expressions are included as well! Be sure to add the Nendoroid to your collection! Sculptor: toytec D.T.C."

Specifications:

Painted plastic non-scale fully articulated figure with stand included.

Approximately 100mm (3.93in) in height.

Manufacturer: Good Smile Company