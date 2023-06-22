Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: nickelodeon, RSVLTS, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Grab a Slice with RSVLTS New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection

Just when you thought you had enough, RSVLTS is back with yet another button-down collection with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Knock Knock! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans are about to get Shell-Shocked with RSVLTS new button-down collection. Your favorite lean green ninja team is back with another impressive drop featuring five radical designs. Two specific eras of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are featured here, from Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's comic and the iconic animated series. Embrace the ooze, take on the fury of Shredder, and grab a slice of Pepperoni Pizza with this collection that includes:

Birth of the Turtles

The story about the creation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a special one, and RSVLTS brings those original designs to life. Travel back through time and wear some of the original TMNT designs with this impressive button-down. From Turtles concepts to a comic panel backdrop, this one shirt that might even summon the Shredder himself.

Mint Condition

Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's new indy comic from Mirage Studios took the world by storm in 1984 with only 3,000 copies of the 1st Print. Their first comic featured an iconic cover, and RSVLTS brings that artwork right to your wardrobe. Wear the Turtles like never before with this impressive black and white Kunuflex button-down that will have you embracing some Turtle Power.

Not Wearing Costumes

Rise from the sewers and take on Shredder and The Foot Clan with this black, white, and red button-down. RSVLTS brings panels of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life and put them right on your sleeve with this dedicated design. You and your favorite Renaissance heroes in a half-shell have never looked so good.

Dimension X-Cellent

The Turtles better watch out as some of their biggest enemies have joined forces for this Kunuflex button-down. Say hello to Dimension X-Cellent, a shirt that pops with color and features some of the deadliest mutants around. TMNT fans will notice plenty of iconic villains here, like Rocksteady, Bebop, Krang, Slash, Baxter Stockman, and much more. Even villains like to party too, so grab a slice and put the turtles in their place with this shirt.

Dude, We're On TV!

Cowabunga Dudes! RSVLTS is getting animated for their final TMNT button-down design from the beloved animated series. This montage captures all four of your favorite turtles, Master Splinter, and even some pizza with this calming blue design. You won't be able to stop these radical dudes, so bring home this Kunuflex shirt and wear the world's most fearsome fighting team with some style.

You can not beat this collection, and as usual, RSVLTS captured all of the shell-shocking fun of the turtles perfectly. Dimension X-Cellent and Dude, We're On TV! will be offered in a variety of styles and sizes with classic, youth, and women's. The Mint Condition, Birth of the Turtles, and Not Wearing Costumes will only be offered in RSVLTS comfy classic style, and each of these will also feature an Eastman and Laird TMNT patch. Collectors can get radical with RSVLTS Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection today at 4 PM EST right on RSVLTS.com and on their app. Be sure to also check out some of RSVLTS previous launches from last week with Marvel (seen here) and Star Wars (found here). Cowabunga Dudes!

