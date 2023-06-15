Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: marvel, RSVLTS, spider-man, x-men

Bow Before RSVLTS as They Debut Their New Marvel Villains Collection

You can not have a hero without some villainy and RSVLTS is unleashing some of the worst with their new Marvel Comics Collection

It is all hands on deck as some of the deadliest Marvel Comic villains have been unleashed. RSVLTS is back with another spectacular collection, and right after their impressive Disney 100 announcement (seen here). We step into the world of Marvel Comics once again with this new four-shirt collection capturing iconic villains from all over the Marvel Universe. RSVLTS always knocks their comic book collections out of the park, and this one is no different. The X-Men, Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and the Avengers might have to work together to take down these big bads, which will consist of:

A Little Villainous – (Classic and Women Sizes/Styles)

An entire Avenger alert has been sent as all of their villains have been found in one place: RSVLTS! The "A Little Villainous" button-down rounds up some of the deadliest supervillains from all over the Marvel Universe and puts them in one place. Heavy hitters like Thanos, Green Goblin, Ultron, Hela, Red Skull, Loki, and more are here and planning something genuinely sinister. Embrace some villainy and put a stop to those heroes as the Age of Villains begins now.

Devourer of Worlds – (Classic Style)

The Devourer of Worlds has arrived at RSVLTS as they capture the pure power of the one and only Galactus. This cosmic entity is here to consume the planet, sustain its life force, and keep the will of the Marvel Universe moving forward. However, the heroes of Earth might have something to say about it, and this design will pack quite the cosmic punch. Packed with color and impressive artwork, this will be an all-powerful button-down that many will not want to stand against, but some will try.

Bad Hosts – (Classic Style)

While Galactus might bring an end to the Earth, things are getting a little symbiotic in New York. That is right, Venom and Carnage are on going toe to toe, and RSVLTS is the battlefield with their final Marvel design. It is symbiote madness, and Spider-Man fans will want to get right in the middle of it. Wear the chaos of Carnage, the Power of Venom, and take on the webslinger and all his amazing friends in style.

Master of Magnetism – (Classic Style)

Magneto has arrived and is dishing out pure magnetic destruction with an uncanny Kunuflex button-down. The Leader of the Brotherhood of Evil is captured right on this shirt showing off his mutant power. HAs his classic Marvel Comics appearance is showcased, heis surrounded by debris and Sentinel parts Put a stop to the X-Men and reign supreme with this powerful button-down that packs a purple punch.

This is a truly incredible button-down collection that Marvel Comics fans will not want to miss out on. RSVLTS covered all their bases here, from cosmic threats like Galactus to the madness of Carnage. The RSVLTS x Marvel Villains Collection is dropping today at 4 PM EST right on RSVLTS.com as well as on their app. All items will feature their comfy, stretchy, and signature KUNUFLEX material, and select designs will come in a variety of sizes for $70. Be sure to stay tuned for more Marvelous collections dropping in the future, and find all of their current releases right here.

