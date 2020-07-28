Gremlins Return This Halloween With Wacky Advent Calendar

Gremlins are back as Jakks Pacific announces the sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch gets its own countdown calendar. Celebrate this October will 31 days of Gizmo madness with this box. Each figure is 1 inch in size and features some iconic gremlins from the film like Electric, Drag, 3D Glasses, and much more. The packaging is pretty amazing as well and it can even turn into the movie theatre just like the end of the film. There is no better way than to celebrate the 2020 spooky season than with this amazing countdown calendar.

Countdown calendars have seemly made a come back recently and this one really takes the cake. The New Batch film expanded the mythos and this countdown shows them all off in fun fashion. It will be nice to unbox all of thee little monsters and see then in all their crazy action. The Gremlins Countdown Calendar will be priced at $49.99. The creatures are expected to be unleashed in August 2020 and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"The rules are simple: Keep your Mogwai away from water, bright lights and, most importantly, never–never–feed him after midnight. Looks like the rules were broken and the Gremlins are running amuck! Kids and adults alike will enjoy the spooky surprises and cool collectibles from the Countdown Calendar. With the Countdown Calendar, you can enjoy 31 days of creepy collectible surprises from the movie Gremlins."

"Surprises include 1-inch stylized posed figures and more to build the Gremlins world. The Gremlins are on the loose! Help Gizmo find all the Gremlins and mean Mogwai before they find him and count down the days until Halloween with this mischievously creepy Countdown Calendar. The calendar includes favorite characters like Gizmo, Stripe, and more! It features pop-up environment pieces so you can re-create the movie theater scene. If you missed Halloween the calendar can also be used to countdown other favorite holidays including Christmas or New Year's Eve."