Guy Gardner from Superman (2025) Gets New DC Super Powers Figure

Coming to life from the upcoming summer blockbuster, Superman, McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new collection for the film

Guy Gardner first appeared in Green Lantern #59 in 1968 and was created by John Broome and Gil Kane. Initially introduced as an alternate backup for Hal Jordan, Guy eventually carved out his own identity as the brash, bold, and often controversial Green Lantern. He has had many depictions over the years through animation, with one being Nathan Fillion, who voiced Hal Jordan in several DC animated films, becoming a fan-favorite version of the hero. He first took on the role in Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, which continued with Justice League: Doom, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, and even Justice League: Throne of Atlantis.

Now, in a fun twist, Fillion is actually playing a Green Lantern and this time as Guy Gardner, in the upcoming film Superman (2025). It is exciting to see his bowl-cut and personality on the big screen, and McFarlane Toys is already giving him his own action figure with the DC Super Power line. Retro has never looked so good for this release, showing off Guy in his new DC Studios outfit and standing 4.5" tall. This DC Super Power figure is priced at $11.99, is set for a June 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live with the McFarlane Toys Store.

Green Lantern: Guy Gardner (DC Super Powers: Superman Movie)

"A loudmouth Green Lantern with a bowl cut and a gold tooth, Guy Gardner uses his power ring to fly and to form any object he can imagine out of solid green light."

Classic 4.5" scale DC Super Powers figure features retro-inspired styling and articulation unique to the DC Super Powers line.

Based on the character's appearance in the Superman feature film from DC Studios.

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

GREEN LANTERN GUY GARDNER is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

