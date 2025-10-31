Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, lego

Halloween at the LEGO Arkham Asylum – Scarecrow Brings the Fear

We are embracing the madness of Arkham Asylum for Halloween as we take in the new Batman LEGO set to celebrate the holiday

Article Summary Constructing the LEGO Arkham Asylum set for Halloween, focusing on the upper-level offices and villain details

Bane enters with his classic venom tubes and mask, paying tribute to his iconic comic book origins

Scarecrow arrives, bringing psychological horror with his fear toxin and Arkham Asylum background

Easter eggs like the Court of Owls, Harley Quinn, and Joker’s laughing fish deepen the Arkham Asylum lore

Our LEGO DC Comics Arkham Asylum build is now reaching new heights this Halloween, literally, as we move on to constructing the upstairs offices. Things are starting to come together now, but now it's more deadly as two more of Gotham's most notorious villains arrive with Bane and Scarecrow. Bane, known for his immense strength and strategic mind, first appeared in Batman: Vengeance of Bane #1 (1993). He is most famous for breaking Batman both physically and mentally during the events of DC Comics' Knightfall. His LEGO minifigure comes complete with venom tubes, a luchador mask, and a dumbbell, making him ready to dominate the Asylum's hallways.

Meanwhile, Scarecrow, also known as Dr. Jonathan Crane, brings psychological terror into the mix. First appearing in World's Finest Comics #3 (1941), Scarecrow uses fear toxins to manipulate and terrify, and his LEGO version adds a creepy, spine-chilling touch to the build. In the comics, Crane also works at Arkham Asylum; thus, his picture is on the wall in this set. However, as a psychiatrist, his obsession with fear gets the best of him, performing fear-inducing experiments on the inmates of Arkham, starting him on his path of fear-obsessed crimes. While Bane and Scarecrow patrol the upper levels, we are finishing more of the offices.

It does look like Gotham's secretive and sinister society, the Court of Owls, is teased here with an owl statue. Other fun additions to this LEGO set are the stickers, like today's menu, which includes Joker's infamous laughing fish. As the 2,953-piece set build continues, it appears Scarecrow has liked the water of Arkham Asylum, which would explain the chaos that has been unleashed onto the facility. It does look like Harley Quinn's previous office is still featured here, along with some teasers of Two-Face with his coin, a Doctorate of Hugo Strange, as well as pictures of Harleen and Harley side by side, showing off her growing madness. Sadly, the madness does not stop there as we finish up the second floor, which will include yet another villain, with Poison Ivy… Happy Halloween!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!