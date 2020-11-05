Halloween Killer Figure from BBK Makes Horror Seductive

October has come and gone and the best holiday of all time, Halloween, with it. However, horror never dies, and dedicated fans will always carry a little Halloween spirit with them. To keep the season alive, it seems that the iconic killer Michael Myers is getting some competition with the newest release from BBK. I do not know much about the BBK company, but this figure is truly a wonder and needs its time to shine. The Halloween Killer Melva is definitely a twisted gender-swapped version of Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise. This is not something new as Kotobukiya captures this idea in their highly-popular Bishoujo Horror statue series. This time, we are getting a beautifully detailed and articulated figure that is perfect for Halloween and horror fans. Melva is her name, and killing is her game, as she sports a jumpsuit and mask quite similar to the iconic silver screen killer.

The deadly Melva comes with interchangeable hands, jack-o-lantern, and bloody knife to really capture that Halloween killer vibe. She will come with a nice grassy display stand that will allow collectors to capture that perfect pose with her. She is 1/6 scale and will feature some bloody effects on her face, jumpsuit, and knife. Her beauty and design can pull in many horror fans, and she will be a real Halloween treat for any collector. The Halloween Killer 1/6th Scale Figure from BBK is priced at $98.99, and she is set to release between Jan – March 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and collectors can keep the Hallow's Eve spirit alive here.

"From BBK, the Halloween Killer figure is highly detailed with amazing poseability. This figure features realistc sculpting and several accessories."

Product Features

1/6 Scale

Made of plastic and fabrics

Highly detailed

Realistic sculpting

Box Contents

Halloween Killer figure

4 Pairs of interchangeable hands

Mask

Work clothes

Top

Pair of shoes

Knife

Pumpkin

Grass base stand