Halo Infinite Deploys With New Wave of Pop Vinyls from Funko

Xbox fans are patiently waiting to dive back into the footsteps of Master Chief with the upcoming Halo: Infinite game. The exclusive game will follow the events of Halo 5: Guardians and will open a whole new world along with more crazy online multiplayer shenanigans. Funko is preparing for the December release of Halo: Infinite the only way they know how with a new set of Pop Vinyls that will all be perfect additions to any gaming set up. The wave will consist of 6 Pop Vinyls, with 3 commons, 4 retailer exclusives, and 1 Chase, which is a nice assortment of Pops for a small wave like this. The second wave of Halo: Infinity Pops will consist of:

Spartan Mark V with Blue Energy Sword

Spartan Mark V with Red Energy Sword – 1:6 Chase Variant

Escharum with Gravity Axe – 6" Pop

Grunt with Plasma Pistol

Spartan Mark VII with BR75 Battle Rifle – Specialty Series (LCBS)

Heavy Armored Master Chief – Best Buy Exclusive

The Spartan Mark V Chase is pretty underwhelming as it is just a single deco swap on the Energy Sword, but if you're a completionist like me, it will be a necessary purchase. The series will also be getting a new Specialty Series Pop giving us the sweet Mark VII armor holding that BR75 rifle. Specialty Series Pop is released through comic book stores and Specialty Stores so be sure to check out your Local Comic Book Store to put in a request to order one of them. The second exclusive is with Best Buy, which has been out of the Funko spotlight for quite some time but gives another anther badass Spartan Armor that will increase the ranks of your soldiers. Pre-orders for all of the commons are already live and can be found right here with a February 2022 release date.