Han Solo Arrives with New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Figure

New Star Wars: The Black Series figures have been revealed by Hasbro at San Diego Comic Con 2025 and pre-orders are already live

Article Summary Han Solo joins Star Wars: The Vintage Collection with a new action figure inspired by A New Hope

Features classic Kenner-style packaging and collector-grade details for fans and collectors

Perfect addition to the Mos Eisley Cantina HasLab set, ideal for recreating iconic Star Wars scenes

Available now for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $16.99, with an October 2025 release date

Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection continues to arrive with some new releases, including the newly announced Han Solo figure. This rerelease/reissue is another perfect tribute to the original trilogy and features his classic Kenner-inspired Vinateh Collection card back. This release is part of Hasbro's larger effort to enhance the upcoming Mos Eisley Cantina HasLab set. They have done a great job filling in that space for that impressive 3.75" scale replica of the Tatooine Cantina, and of course, the galaxy's best smuggler is needed. Recreate iconic scenes between Han Solo and Greedo, or hire the Millennium Falcon as Obi-Wan Kenobi with this fun release. Pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $16.99, and he is set for an October 2025 release. Be sure also to snag up the Vintage Collection Chewbacca figure that is releasing alongside him to keep this dynamic duo together.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Han Solo



"Han Solo and his co-pilot Chewbacca came to believe in the cause of galactic freedom, joining Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa in the fight against the Empire. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on Han Solo from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection."

"Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. Comes with a blaster accessory. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC# 372). Find other THE VINTAGE COLLECTION collectibles from the STAR WARS franchise (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

